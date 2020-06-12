For ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV], Morgan Stanley sees a drop to $35. What next?

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE: SERV] surged by $3.44 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $36.34 during the day while it closed the day at $36.00. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. stock has also gained 7.11% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SERV stock has inclined by 19.92% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -4.13% and lost -6.88% year-on date.

The market cap for SERV stock reached $4.94 billion, with 134.90 million shares outstanding and 131.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, SERV reached a trading volume of 3554454 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SERV shares is $34.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SERV stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2019, representing the official price target for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $42, while BofA/Merrill kept a Underperform rating on SERV stock. On October 08, 2019, analysts increased their price target for SERV shares from 55 to 63.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for SERV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for SERV in the course of the last twelve months was 26.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.20.

SERV stock trade performance evaluation

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.11. With this latest performance, SERV shares gained by 33.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SERV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.04 for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.66, while it was recorded at 33.54 for the last single week of trading, and 38.35 for the last 200 days.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.36 and a Gross Margin at +43.28. ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Total Capital for SERV is now 7.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 80.45. Additionally, SERV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] managed to generate an average of $10,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. posted 0.5/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SERV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. go to 6.70%.

ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [SERV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,509 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SERV stocks are: JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC with ownership of 19,314,648, which is approximately 6.844% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 15,445,869 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $502.92 million in SERV stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $404.4 million in SERV stock with ownership of nearly 3.148% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc. [NYSE:SERV] by around 28,834,877 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 29,090,252 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 80,553,423 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,478,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SERV stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,859,949 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 13,396,886 shares during the same period.