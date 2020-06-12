For Five Below Inc. [FIVE], Gordon Haskett sees a rise to $135. What next?

Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ: FIVE] price plunged by -6.40 percent to reach at -$7.27. A sum of 2089647 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Five Below Inc. shares reached a high of $110.15 and dropped to a low of $104.73 until finishing in the latest session at $106.40.

The one-year FIVE stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.38. The average equity rating for FIVE stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Five Below Inc. [FIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FIVE shares is $101.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Gordon Haskett have made an estimate for Five Below Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price from $68 to $108. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Five Below Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $89, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on FIVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Five Below Inc. is set at 5.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for FIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70.

FIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.55. With this latest performance, FIVE shares gained by 20.92% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.61 for Five Below Inc. [FIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 89.89, while it was recorded at 108.27 for the last single week of trading, and 109.34 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Five Below Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Five Below Inc. [FIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.27 and a Gross Margin at +33.52. Five Below Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.48.

Return on Total Capital for FIVE is now 19.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 25.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.79. Additionally, FIVE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Five Below Inc. [FIVE] managed to generate an average of $10,546 per employee.Five Below Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

FIVE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Five Below Inc. posted 0.51/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Five Below Inc. go to 14.48%.

Five Below Inc. [FIVE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,700 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FIVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 5,147,260, which is approximately 2.27% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,825,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $548.49 million in FIVE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $364.01 million in FIVE stock with ownership of nearly 63.702% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Five Below Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 178 institutional holders increased their position in Five Below Inc. [NASDAQ:FIVE] by around 14,315,776 shares. Additionally, 259 investors decreased positions by around 12,901,425 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 31,722,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,939,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FIVE stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,657,254 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 7,181,929 shares during the same period.