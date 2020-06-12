For Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC], BofA/Merrill sees a rise to $29. What next?

Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE: OFC] loss -5.42% on the last trading session, reaching $24.80 price per share at the time. Corporate Office Properties Trust represents 111.72 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.76 billion with the latest information. OFC stock price has been found in the range of $24.60 to $25.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, OFC reached a trading volume of 1057767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OFC shares is $27.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Corporate Office Properties Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on OFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Corporate Office Properties Trust is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for OFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43.

Trading performance analysis for OFC stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.77. With this latest performance, OFC shares gained by 4.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.71 for Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.78, while it was recorded at 26.56 for the last single week of trading, and 27.46 for the last 200 days.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.28 and a Gross Margin at +30.73. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.73.

Return on Total Capital for OFC is now 2.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.16. Additionally, OFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC] managed to generate an average of $484,863 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.

Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Corporate Office Properties Trust posted 0.95/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.21/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 352.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Corporate Office Properties Trust go to 8.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Corporate Office Properties Trust [OFC]

There are presently around $2,928 million, or 98.09% of OFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,604,848, which is approximately 0.787% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,496,873 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.67 million in OFC stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $316.86 million in OFC stock with ownership of nearly 6.335% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Corporate Office Properties Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Corporate Office Properties Trust [NYSE:OFC] by around 10,835,197 shares. Additionally, 136 investors decreased positions by around 6,818,143 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 94,020,830 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,674,170 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OFC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,131,922 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,724 shares during the same period.