Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] Revenue clocked in at $729.70 million, up 82.40% YTD: What’s Next?

Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: ENPH] slipped around -1.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $47.66 at the close of the session, down -3.42%. Enphase Energy Inc. stock is now 82.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ENPH Stock saw the intraday high of $49.41 and lowest of $45.4203 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 70.36, which means current price is +121.78% above from all time high which was touched on 05/19/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.09M shares, ENPH reached a trading volume of 6051798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ENPH shares is $51.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ENPH stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Enphase Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Enphase Energy Inc. stock. On February 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for ENPH shares from 28 to 35.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enphase Energy Inc. is set at 4.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ENPH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 18.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ENPH in the course of the last twelve months was 39.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

How has ENPH stock performed recently?

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.71. With this latest performance, ENPH shares dropped by -19.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 98.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.07, while it was recorded at 51.22 for the last single week of trading, and 34.10 for the last 200 days.

Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.87 and a Gross Margin at +35.44. Enphase Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.81.

Return on Total Capital for ENPH is now 41.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 68.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 115.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 30.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.44. Additionally, ENPH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 41.22, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH] managed to generate an average of $279,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.19.Enphase Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Enphase Energy Inc. posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.13/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 38.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ENPH.

Insider trade positions for Enphase Energy Inc. [ENPH]

There are presently around $3,446 million, or 60.20% of ENPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENPH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,790,723, which is approximately -4.673% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,696,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $429.19 million in ENPH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $391.8 million in ENPH stock with ownership of nearly 310.926% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enphase Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 163 institutional holders increased their position in Enphase Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:ENPH] by around 23,080,479 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 21,592,690 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 25,162,717 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 69,835,886 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENPH stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,805,578 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 7,575,010 shares during the same period.