Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Finance

Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] – find out why.

By Annabelle Farmer

Must read

Industry

Tesla Inc. [TSLA] stock Reiterated by Wedbush analyst, price target now $1000

Edison Baldwin - 0
Tesla Inc. closed the trading session at $972.84 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $972.00, while...
Read more
Companies

Mueller Water Products Inc. [MWA] is -25.04% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Mueller Water Products Inc. price plunged by -6.85 percent to reach at -$0.66. A sum of 2028956 shares traded at recent session while...
Read more
Finance

Parsley Energy Inc. [PE] Stock trading around $11.53 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Parsley Energy Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -5.41 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.53. The...
Read more
Finance

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] stock Resumed by Stephens analyst, price target now $14

Edison Baldwin - 0
The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 7.55 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $28.20....
Read more

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE: IR] slipped around -2.03 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.75 at the close of the session, down -6.19%. Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock is now -16.17% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IR Stock saw the intraday high of $31.53 and lowest of $30.66 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 38.96, which means current price is +80.78% above from all time high which was touched on 02/21/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.25M shares, IR reached a trading volume of 5540375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IR shares is $29.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on May 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Ingersoll Rand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on IR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ingersoll Rand Inc. is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for IR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for IR in the course of the last twelve months was 40.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has IR stock performed recently?

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.23. With this latest performance, IR shares gained by 11.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.03, while it was recorded at 32.98 for the last single week of trading, and 30.84 for the last 200 days.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Ingersoll Rand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ingersoll Rand Inc. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.39/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ingersoll Rand Inc. go to 15.20%.

Insider trade positions for Ingersoll Rand Inc. [IR]

There are presently around $13,244 million, or 96.80% of IR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IR stocks are: KOHLBERG KRAVIS ROBERTS & CO. L.P. with ownership of 70,671,135, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 59,644,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.96 billion in IR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.04 billion in IR stock with ownership of nearly 14.421% of the company’s market capitalization.

201 institutional holders increased their position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. [NYSE:IR] by around 75,731,308 shares. Additionally, 770 investors decreased positions by around 67,525,681 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 260,769,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 404,026,541 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IR stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,850,964 shares, while 448 institutional investors sold positions of 23,806,684 shares during the same period.

Previous articleStephens lifts NeoGenomics Inc. [NEO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleKeefe Bruyette Initiated MBIA Inc. [MBI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

More articles

Finance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Revenue clocked in at $303.40 million, down -5.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -8.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.24....
Read more
Finance

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Stock trading around $3.36 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.36 at the close of the session, down...
Read more
Finance

Canaccord Genuity Resumed Zuora Inc. [ZUO]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Brandon Evans - 0
Zuora Inc. traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -7.89 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $11.79. The results...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $52.50. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. plunged by -$4.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $56.68 during the day...
Read more
Finance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Revenue clocked in at $303.40 million, down -5.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -8.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.24....
Read more
Companies

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently -8.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Catalent Inc. price plunged by -8.01 percent to reach at -$5.98. A sum of 3861316 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] moved down -8.00: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. loss -8.00% or -0.75 points to close at $8.63 with a heavy trading volume of 4431616 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

why Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.70

Brandon Evans - 0
Shell Midstream Partners L.P. closed the trading session at $14.12 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Market Analysts see Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gaining to $52.50. Time to buy?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Advanced Micro Devices Inc. plunged by -$4.61 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $56.68 during the day...
Read more
Finance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Revenue clocked in at $303.40 million, down -5.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -8.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.24....
Read more

Popular Category