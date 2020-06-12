Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] Revenue clocked in at $26.10 million, up 44.32% YTD: What’s Next?

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DNLI] closed the trading session at $25.14 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.96, while the highest price level was $26.60. The stocks have a year to date performance of 44.32 percent and weekly performance of -6.89 percent. The stock has been moved at 38.59 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 67.49 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 489.33K shares, DNLI reached to a volume of 1219018 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNLI shares is $29.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNLI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for Denali Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on DNLI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denali Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNLI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 105.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.34.

DNLI stock trade performance evaluation

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.89. With this latest performance, DNLI shares gained by 5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNLI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.59 for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.10, while it was recorded at 25.72 for the last single week of trading, and 19.72 for the last 200 days.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] shares currently have an operating margin of -793.48. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -740.74.

Return on Total Capital for DNLI is now -41.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.11. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.37. Additionally, DNLI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.52, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.11. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] managed to generate an average of -$757,142 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.70 and a Current Ratio set at 12.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Denali Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.61/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DNLI.

Denali Therapeutics Inc. [DNLI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,055 million, or 86.70% of DNLI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNLI stocks are: CRESTLINE MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 15,567,736, which is approximately -20.012% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 9,129,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $234.91 million in DNLI stocks shares; and FLAGSHIP PIONEERING INC., currently with $205.33 million in DNLI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Denali Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DNLI] by around 13,960,032 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 4,781,588 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 61,123,959 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,865,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNLI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,251,922 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 612,008 shares during the same period.