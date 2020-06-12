Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] stock Initiated by Mizuho analyst, price target now $31

Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ: CYTK] traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -3.50 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.95. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1318186 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Cytokinetics Incorporated stands at 5.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.57%.

The market cap for CYTK stock reached $1.23 billion, with 59.27 million shares outstanding and 52.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 918.87K shares, CYTK reached a trading volume of 1318186 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CYTK shares is $29.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CYTK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Cytokinetics Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Cytokinetics Incorporated stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cytokinetics Incorporated is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CYTK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 55.56.

How has CYTK stock performed recently?

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.54. With this latest performance, CYTK shares dropped by -0.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 120.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 120.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.24 for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.57, while it was recorded at 21.01 for the last single week of trading, and 13.20 for the last 200 days.

Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] shares currently have an operating margin of -367.97. Cytokinetics Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -452.93.

Return on Total Capital for CYTK is now -102.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -130.67. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1,622.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -48.58. Additionally, CYTK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 108.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK] managed to generate an average of -$780,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.Cytokinetics Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.90 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Earnings analysis for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cytokinetics Incorporated posted -0.56/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -12.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CYTK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cytokinetics Incorporated go to 15.00%.

Insider trade positions for Cytokinetics Incorporated [CYTK]

There are presently around $1,211 million, or 97.10% of CYTK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 9,125,191, which is approximately -4.554% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,725,736 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.6 million in CYTK stocks shares; and BVF INC/IL, currently with $85.5 million in CYTK stock with ownership of nearly -45.351% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cytokinetics Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Cytokinetics Incorporated [NASDAQ:CYTK] by around 10,716,505 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 10,004,867 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 35,067,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,789,229 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTK stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,504,414 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,406,669 shares during the same period.