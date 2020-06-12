Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] is -21.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE: DHY] closed the trading session at $1.97 on Thursday. The stocks have a year to date performance of -21.20 percent and weekly performance of -1.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -21.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.14 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.33M shares, DHY reached to a volume of 1124238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78.

DHY stock trade performance evaluation

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, DHY shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.00 for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8761, while it was recorded at 2.0240 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2910 for the last 200 days.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [DHY]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21 million, or 19.80% of DHY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHY stocks are: SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 1,998,202, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.19% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,457,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.97 million in DHY stocks shares; and WOLVERINE ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.34 million in DHY stock with ownership of nearly 1396.183% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Inc. [NYSE:DHY] by around 5,954,103 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 970,185 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 3,281,002 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,205,290 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,569,288 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 403,428 shares during the same period.