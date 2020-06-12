Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] fell -9.10% so far this year. What now?

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [NYSE: CLM] price plunged by -6.26 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1617865 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 806.79K shares.

Guru’s Opinion on Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

CLM Stock Performance Analysis:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, CLM shares gained by 4.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.37 for Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 10.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. Fundamentals:

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [CLM] Insider Position Details

28 institutional holders increased their position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund Inc. [NYSE:CLM] by around 2,330,436 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,999,844 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,832,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,163,104 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLM stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 85,831 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 122,161 shares during the same period.