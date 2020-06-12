Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Companies

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] moved down -7.70: Why It’s Important

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Industry

Sysco Corporation [SYY] Revenue clocked in at $59.50 billion, down -37.61% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Sysco Corporation closed the trading session at $53.37 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $53.015, while...
Read more
Industry

why Sientra Inc. [SIEN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.19

Brandon Evans - 0
Sientra Inc. closed the trading session at $4.30 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.05, while...
Read more
Industry

Janney slashes price target on Fluidigm Corporation [FLDM] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Fluidigm Corporation closed the trading session at $3.87 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.77, while...
Read more
Industry

Market cap of Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] reaches 232.14M – now what?

Caleb Clifford - 0
Agile Therapeutics Inc. plunged by -$0.23 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $2.93 during the day while...
Read more

Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: CLVS] price plunged by -7.70 percent to reach at -$0.55. A sum of 5102739 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 7.57M shares. Clovis Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $7.0101 and dropped to a low of $6.555 until finishing in the latest session at $6.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Clovis Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 27, 2020, representing the official price target for Clovis Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Underperform rating on CLVS stock. On January 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for CLVS shares from 36 to 27.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clovis Oncology Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69.

CLVS Stock Performance Analysis:

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, CLVS shares dropped by -30.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.41 for Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.70, while it was recorded at 7.04 for the last single week of trading, and 7.35 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clovis Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -256.85 and a Gross Margin at +75.75. Clovis Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -280.01.

Return on Total Capital for CLVS is now -58.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -63.72. Additionally, CLVS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 132.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 106.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] managed to generate an average of -$827,322 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.19.Clovis Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

CLVS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Clovis Oncology Inc. posted -2.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.71/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -32.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clovis Oncology Inc. go to 69.10%.

Clovis Oncology Inc. [CLVS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $247 million, or 39.90% of CLVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLVS stocks are: PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP with ownership of 4,635,789, which is approximately -8.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,457,259 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $31.82 million in CLVS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $27.07 million in CLVS stock with ownership of nearly 10.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clovis Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 83 institutional holders increased their position in Clovis Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:CLVS] by around 7,492,006 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 7,352,307 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 19,810,713 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,655,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLVS stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,711,625 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 4,949,613 shares during the same period.

Previous articlewhy The Middleby Corporation [MIDD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $77.67
Next articleWW International Inc. [WW] Is Currently -7.71 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

More articles

Companies

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently -8.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Catalent Inc. price plunged by -8.01 percent to reach at -$5.98. A sum of 3861316 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Companies

Welltower Inc. [WELL] Stock trading around $51.34 per share: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
Welltower Inc. stock went on a downward path that fall over -7.94% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than...
Read more
Companies

Needham slashes price target on Akebia Therapeutics Inc. [AKBA] – find out why.

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Akebia Therapeutics Inc. price plunged by -7.87 percent to reach at -$0.9. A sum of 1162410 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Finance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Revenue clocked in at $303.40 million, down -5.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -8.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.24....
Read more
Companies

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently -8.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Catalent Inc. price plunged by -8.01 percent to reach at -$5.98. A sum of 3861316 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more
Market

Glu Mobile Inc. [GLUU] moved down -8.00: Why It’s Important

Caleb Clifford - 0
Glu Mobile Inc. loss -8.00% or -0.75 points to close at $8.63 with a heavy trading volume of 4431616 shares. It opened the...
Read more
Industry

why Shell Midstream Partners L.P. [SHLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $14.70

Brandon Evans - 0
Shell Midstream Partners L.P. closed the trading session at $14.12 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of...
Read more
Finance

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. [PLYA] Stock trading around $3.36 per share: What’s Next?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. slipped around -0.29 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.36 at the close of the session, down...
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Finance

SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. [SAIL] Revenue clocked in at $303.40 million, down -5.76% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
SailPoint Technologies Holdings Inc. traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -8.02 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $22.24....
Read more
Companies

Catalent Inc. [CTLT] Is Currently -8.01 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Catalent Inc. price plunged by -8.01 percent to reach at -$5.98. A sum of 3861316 shares traded at recent session while its average...
Read more

Popular Category