BofA/Merrill Resumed WillScot Corporation [WSC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

WillScot Corporation [NASDAQ: WSC] closed the trading session at $13.87 on 06/11/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.735, while the highest price level was $14.73. The stocks have a year to date performance of -24.99 percent and weekly performance of -7.41 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.50 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 19.26 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 33.37 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 991.96K shares, WSC reached to a volume of 1717163 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WillScot Corporation [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $16.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for WillScot Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2019, representing the official price target for WillScot Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13.50, while BofA/Merrill analysts kept a Buy rating on WSC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Corporation is set at 0.78, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 8.40 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

WSC stock trade performance evaluation

WillScot Corporation [WSC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.41. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 19.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.48 for WillScot Corporation [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 15.13 for the last single week of trading, and 15.18 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Corporation [WSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WillScot Corporation [WSC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.71 and a Gross Margin at +37.60. WillScot Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.05.

Return on Total Capital for WSC is now 6.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.47. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WillScot Corporation [WSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 276.30. Additionally, WSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 61.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 271.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.21.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WillScot Corporation [WSC] managed to generate an average of -$4,449 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.WillScot Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WillScot Corporation [WSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Corporation posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -233.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Corporation go to 74.60%.

WillScot Corporation [WSC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,011 million, or 60.10% of WSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WSC stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 7,781,702, which is approximately 0.446% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,739,133 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $72.08 million in WSC stocks shares; and JEFFERIES GROUP LLC, currently with $60.29 million in WSC stock with ownership of nearly 168.748% of the company’s market capitalization.

69 institutional holders increased their position in WillScot Corporation [NASDAQ:WSC] by around 11,163,569 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,622,246 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 49,665,937 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 66,451,752 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WSC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,183,887 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 378,489 shares during the same period.