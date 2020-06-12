Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock Initiated by Oppenheimer analyst, price target now $1.50

Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: BNGO] plunged by -$0.06 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.59 during the day while it closed the day at $0.51. Bionano Genomics Inc. stock has also loss -4.37% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BNGO stock has inclined by 7.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -50.53% and lost -58.51% year-on date.

The market cap for BNGO stock reached $36.12 million, with 27.93 million shares outstanding and 64.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.51M shares, BNGO reached a trading volume of 12552415 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]:

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Bionano Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 08, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bionano Genomics Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BNGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

BNGO stock trade performance evaluation

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.37. With this latest performance, BNGO shares gained by 25.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BNGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.57 for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4011, while it was recorded at 0.5397 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8307 for the last 200 days.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -255.44 and a Gross Margin at +22.46. Bionano Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -294.34.

Return on Total Capital for BNGO is now -120.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -433.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 555.80. Additionally, BNGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] managed to generate an average of -$307,372 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Bionano Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Bionano Genomics Inc. posted -0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.56/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BNGO.

Bionano Genomics Inc. [BNGO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 5.00% of BNGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BNGO stocks are: ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 1,163,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 10.41% of the total institutional ownership; BANK JULIUS BAER & CO. LTD, ZURICH, holding 452,917 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.26 million in BNGO stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.14 million in BNGO stock with ownership of nearly -2.298% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bionano Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Bionano Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:BNGO] by around 1,986,680 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,285,040 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 986,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,285,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BNGO stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,872,453 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 1,279,197 shares during the same period.