Friday, June 12, 2020
Becton Dickinson and Company [BDXB] Revenue clocked in at $17.29 billion, down -0.71% YTD: What’s Next?

By Edison Baldwin

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDXB] slipped around -1.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $50.14 at the close of the session, down -2.17%. Becton Dickinson and Company stock is now -0.71% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BDXB Stock saw the intraday high of $51.32 and lowest of $49.99 per share.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, BDXB reached a trading volume of 1427101 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Becton Dickinson and Company [BDXB]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 1.48

How has BDXB stock performed recently?

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDXB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.56.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDXB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDXB] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.74 and a Gross Margin at +47.94. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for BDXB is now 6.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDXB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.98. Additionally, BDXB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 85.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDXB] managed to generate an average of $17,605 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.

