Barclays lifts Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Universal Health Services Inc. [NYSE: UHS] traded at a low on 06/11/20, posting a -7.37 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $94.90. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1328835 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Universal Health Services Inc. stands at 6.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for UHS stock reached $7.60 billion, with 86.21 million shares outstanding and 75.32 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 891.31K shares, UHS reached a trading volume of 1328835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UHS shares is $125.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UHS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Universal Health Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $182 to $104. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Universal Health Services Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $158 to $165, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on UHS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Universal Health Services Inc. is set at 5.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for UHS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for UHS in the course of the last twelve months was 5.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has UHS stock performed recently?

Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.78. With this latest performance, UHS shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UHS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.61 for Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.30, while it was recorded at 105.39 for the last single week of trading, and 128.04 for the last 200 days.

Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.54 and a Gross Margin at +11.54. Universal Health Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.14.

Return on Total Capital for UHS is now 13.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.09. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 78.32. Additionally, UHS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS] managed to generate an average of $10,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Universal Health Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Universal Health Services Inc. posted 2.76/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UHS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Universal Health Services Inc. go to 11.36%.

Insider trade positions for Universal Health Services Inc. [UHS]

There are presently around $7,491 million, or 96.90% of UHS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UHS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,298,823, which is approximately 1.472% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,352,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $650.83 million in UHS stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $413.16 million in UHS stock with ownership of nearly 5.881% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Universal Health Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 211 institutional holders increased their position in Universal Health Services Inc. [NYSE:UHS] by around 5,762,080 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 8,747,359 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 58,612,038 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 73,121,477 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UHS stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 470,841 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 847,367 shares during the same period.