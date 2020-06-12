Argus lifts New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE: NRZ] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.32% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -11.99%. Over the last 12 months, NRZ stock dropped by -52.85%. The one-year New Residential Investment Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.42. The average equity rating for NRZ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.02 billion, with 415.59 million shares outstanding and 413.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.02M shares, NRZ stock reached a trading volume of 11074761 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NRZ shares is $10.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NRZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for New Residential Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 02, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Argus raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 31, 2019, representing the official price target for New Residential Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Residential Investment Corp. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for NRZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

NRZ Stock Performance Analysis:

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.99. With this latest performance, NRZ shares gained by 18.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NRZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 8.22 for the last single week of trading, and 12.84 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Residential Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.76 and a Gross Margin at +85.06. New Residential Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.54.

Return on Total Capital for NRZ is now 1.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.59. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 500.82. Additionally, NRZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.73. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 191.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] managed to generate an average of $187,765,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

NRZ Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Residential Investment Corp. posted 0.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NRZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Residential Investment Corp. go to -2.50%.

New Residential Investment Corp. [NRZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,488 million, or 45.30% of NRZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NRZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 37,951,727, which is approximately 1.268% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,949,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $197.85 million in NRZ stocks shares; and NAN SHAN LIFE INSURANCE CO., LTD., currently with $113.56 million in NRZ stock with ownership of nearly -29.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Residential Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in New Residential Investment Corp. [NYSE:NRZ] by around 24,870,797 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 52,058,953 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 110,659,814 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,589,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NRZ stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,409,114 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 10,956,286 shares during the same period.