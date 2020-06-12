APi Group Corporation [APG] Revenue clocked in at $26.28 million, up 13.36% YTD: What’s Next?

APi Group Corporation [NYSE: APG] loss -3.86% on the last trading session, reaching $11.96 price per share at the time. APi Group Corporation represents 169.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.03 billion with the latest information. APG stock price has been found in the range of $11.72 to $12.21.

If compared to the average trading volume of 909.10K shares, APG reached a trading volume of 1484349 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about APi Group Corporation [APG]:

UBS have made an estimate for APi Group Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for APi Group Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for APG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 77.32.

Trading performance analysis for APG stock

APi Group Corporation [APG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, APG shares gained by 23.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 24.45% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.39 for APi Group Corporation [APG].

APi Group Corporation [APG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and APi Group Corporation [APG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.15 and a Gross Margin at +18.26. APi Group Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.64.

Return on Total Capital for APG is now -2.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, APi Group Corporation [APG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.67. Additionally, APG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 72.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, APi Group Corporation [APG] managed to generate an average of -$4,558 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.39 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.

An analysis of insider ownership at APi Group Corporation [APG]

There are presently around $20 million, or 42.46% of APG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APG stocks are: ANCORA ADVISORS, LLC with ownership of 789,000, which is approximately 163.175% of the company’s market cap and around 17.12% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMARK ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 400,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.98 million in APG stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $2.41 million in APG stock with ownership of nearly 106.064% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in APi Group Corporation [NYSE:APG] by around 1,119,645 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 460,672 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,580,317 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APG stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 455,000 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.