Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] Stock trading around $233.08 per share: What’s Next?

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE: APD] loss -5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $233.08 price per share at the time. Air Products and Chemicals Inc. represents 221.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $51.56 billion with the latest information. APD stock price has been found in the range of $232.63 to $244.47.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, APD reached a trading volume of 1365009 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APD shares is $246.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APD stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $260 to $265. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2020, representing the official price target for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $280, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on APD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. is set at 6.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for APD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04.

Trading performance analysis for APD stock

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.46. With this latest performance, APD shares gained by 1.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.98, while it was recorded at 245.99 for the last single week of trading, and 225.98 for the last 200 days.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.78 and a Gross Margin at +33.00. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.73.

Return on Total Capital for APD is now 14.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.36. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.06, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.09. Additionally, APD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD] managed to generate an average of $99,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Air Products and Chemicals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Air Products and Chemicals Inc. posted 2.17/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.15/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Air Products and Chemicals Inc. go to 9.62%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [APD]

There are presently around $46,510 million, or 86.30% of APD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,384,373, which is approximately 2.121% of the company’s market cap and around 0.25% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,886,040 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.94 billion in APD stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $3.47 billion in APD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 553 institutional holders increased their position in Air Products and Chemicals Inc. [NYSE:APD] by around 12,365,747 shares. Additionally, 596 investors decreased positions by around 11,211,681 shares, while 193 investors held positions by with 164,067,163 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,644,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APD stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,601,057 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 1,615,265 shares during the same period.