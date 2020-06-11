Friday, June 12, 2020
Xylem Inc. [XYL] is -13.05% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

By Caleb Clifford

Xylem Inc. [NYSE: XYL] price plunged by -2.50 percent to reach at -$1.76. A sum of 1180456 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.43M shares. Xylem Inc. shares reached a high of $70.19 and dropped to a low of $67.865 until finishing in the latest session at $68.51.

The one-year XYL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -6.22. The average equity rating for XYL stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Xylem Inc. [XYL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XYL shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XYL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Vertical Research have made an estimate for Xylem Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Xylem Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $77 to $56, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on XYL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xylem Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for XYL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for XYL in the course of the last twelve months was 33.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

XYL Stock Performance Analysis:

Xylem Inc. [XYL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.24. With this latest performance, XYL shares gained by 9.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XYL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.91 for Xylem Inc. [XYL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.37, while it was recorded at 70.84 for the last single week of trading, and 75.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xylem Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xylem Inc. [XYL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.07 and a Gross Margin at +39.16. Xylem Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.63.

Return on Total Capital for XYL is now 16.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.64. Additionally, XYL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xylem Inc. [XYL] managed to generate an average of $24,601 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.09 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.Xylem Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

XYL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Xylem Inc. posted 0.79/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.79/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XYL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xylem Inc. go to 11.31%.

Xylem Inc. [XYL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11,129 million, or 93.30% of XYL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XYL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,040,677, which is approximately 2.241% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,296,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in XYL stocks shares; and ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $583.23 million in XYL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

333 institutional holders increased their position in Xylem Inc. [NYSE:XYL] by around 16,634,119 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 16,712,864 shares, while 95 investors held positions by with 125,024,553 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,371,536 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XYL stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,439,966 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 3,217,217 shares during the same period.

