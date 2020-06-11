why New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.67

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE: SNR] plunged by -$0.36 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $4.12 during the day while it closed the day at $3.70. New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock has also gained 7.87% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNR stock has declined by -19.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.44% and lost -51.63% year-on date.

The market cap for SNR stock reached $304.83 million, with 82.39 million shares outstanding and 81.24 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 864.16K shares, SNR reached a trading volume of 1102967 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNR shares is $5.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for New Senior Investment Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 04, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CapitalOne raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2019, representing the official price target for New Senior Investment Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on SNR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Senior Investment Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.64.

SNR stock trade performance evaluation

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.87. With this latest performance, SNR shares gained by 34.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.41 for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.87, while it was recorded at 3.87 for the last single week of trading, and 5.86 for the last 200 days.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -7.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. New Senior Investment Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.54.

Return on Total Capital for SNR is now -1.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 575.14. Additionally, SNR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 85.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.56. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 669.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 84.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] managed to generate an average of $461,474 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 41.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, New Senior Investment Group Inc. posted -0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNR.

New Senior Investment Group Inc. [SNR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $249 million, or 74.40% of SNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,236,218, which is approximately -0.043% of the company’s market cap and around 2.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 6,909,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.05 million in SNR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $26.84 million in SNR stock with ownership of nearly -0.562% of the company’s market capitalization.

71 institutional holders increased their position in New Senior Investment Group Inc. [NYSE:SNR] by around 4,651,510 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 5,673,106 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 51,055,727 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,380,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 920,517 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 2,364,654 shares during the same period.