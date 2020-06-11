Friday, June 12, 2020
Finance

why Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.09

By Brandon Evans

Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCK] traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -1.82 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $66.99. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1198575 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crown Holdings Inc. stands at 2.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.99%.

The market cap for CCK stock reached $8.97 billion, with 134.10 million shares outstanding and 132.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, CCK reached a trading volume of 1198575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCK shares is $74.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCK stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Crown Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Crown Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Holdings Inc. is set at 2.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.71. Price to Free Cash Flow for CCK in the course of the last twelve months was 11.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has CCK stock performed recently?

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, CCK shares gained by 10.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.28, while it was recorded at 69.09 for the last single week of trading, and 67.76 for the last 200 days.

Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.62 and a Gross Margin at +16.03. Crown Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.37.

Return on Total Capital for CCK is now 12.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 477.23. Additionally, CCK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 466.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK] managed to generate an average of $15,455 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.76.Crown Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings analysis for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Crown Holdings Inc. posted 1.46/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.47/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Holdings Inc. go to 9.48%.

Insider trade positions for Crown Holdings Inc. [CCK]

There are presently around $8,444 million, or 93.00% of CCK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,081,209, which is approximately 2.767% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 7,593,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $518.1 million in CCK stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $508.73 million in CCK stock with ownership of nearly 14.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in Crown Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCK] by around 14,672,537 shares. Additionally, 242 investors decreased positions by around 15,727,035 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 93,364,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,764,007 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCK stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,314,684 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 3,675,104 shares during the same period.

