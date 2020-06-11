Friday, June 12, 2020
why Americold Realty Trust [COLD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $38.57

By Brandon Evans

Americold Realty Trust [NYSE: COLD] price plunged by -0.34 percent to reach at -$0.12. A sum of 1734669 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.25M shares. Americold Realty Trust shares reached a high of $35.44 and dropped to a low of $34.77 until finishing in the latest session at $35.13.

The one-year COLD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.92. The average equity rating for COLD stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Americold Realty Trust [COLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COLD shares is $38.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Americold Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA/Merrill dropped their target price from $42.50 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on February 24, 2020, representing the official price target for Americold Realty Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on COLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Americold Realty Trust is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for COLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31.

COLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39. With this latest performance, COLD shares dropped by -0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.23 for Americold Realty Trust [COLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.66, while it was recorded at 35.44 for the last single week of trading, and 34.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Americold Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Americold Realty Trust [COLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.29 and a Gross Margin at +17.65. Americold Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.70.

Return on Total Capital for COLD is now 2.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 105.40. Additionally, COLD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Americold Realty Trust [COLD] managed to generate an average of $3,822 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.

COLD Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Americold Realty Trust posted 0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -66.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Americold Realty Trust go to 7.50%.

Americold Realty Trust [COLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,506 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 27,331,381, which is approximately 0.186% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,783,491 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $485.87 million in COLD stocks shares; and ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P., currently with $321.97 million in COLD stock with ownership of nearly 30.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Americold Realty Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in Americold Realty Trust [NYSE:COLD] by around 30,295,568 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 29,354,051 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 153,291,936 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,941,555 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COLD stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,120,789 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 7,429,918 shares during the same period.

