Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $58

Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: VRNT] loss -11.72% or -5.84 points to close at $44.01 with a heavy trading volume of 1753299 shares. It opened the trading session at $46.30, the shares rose to $46.44 and dropped to $43.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VRNT points out that the company has recorded -16.52% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -35.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 570.53K shares, VRNT reached to a volume of 1753299 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRNT shares is $56.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRNT stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Verint Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Verint Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $65 to $69, while Imperial Capital kept a Outperform rating on VRNT stock. On March 29, 2019, analysts increased their price target for VRNT shares from 58 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verint Systems Inc. is set at 2.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for VRNT in the course of the last twelve months was 13.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for VRNT stock

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.29. With this latest performance, VRNT shares dropped by -2.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.74 for Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.42, while it was recorded at 47.49 for the last single week of trading, and 48.23 for the last 200 days.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Verint Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.20.

Return on Total Capital for VRNT is now 4.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.31, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.87. Additionally, VRNT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 75.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT] managed to generate an average of $4,413 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Verint Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verint Systems Inc. posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VRNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verint Systems Inc. go to 14.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Verint Systems Inc. [VRNT]

There are presently around $2,990 million, or 97.80% of VRNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,963,345, which is approximately 1.31% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,847,692 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $241.66 million in VRNT stocks shares; and CREDIT SUISSE AG/, currently with $104.44 million in VRNT stock with ownership of nearly -0.146% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verint Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 95 institutional holders increased their position in Verint Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:VRNT] by around 2,869,074 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 5,783,988 shares, while 41 investors held positions by with 51,319,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 59,972,748 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRNT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 546,265 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 857,965 shares during the same period.