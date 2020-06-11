TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] Revenue clocked in at $58.00 million, down -44.21% YTD: What’s Next?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ: TXMD] slipped around -0.06 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.35 at the close of the session, down -4.26%. TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock is now -44.21% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXMD Stock saw the intraday high of $1.48 and lowest of $1.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.32, which means current price is +58.26% above from all time high which was touched on 01/22/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.40M shares, TXMD reached a trading volume of 4321430 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]?

JP Morgan have made an estimate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2019, representing the official price target for TherapeuticsMD Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on TXMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TherapeuticsMD Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00.

How has TXMD stock performed recently?

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.54. With this latest performance, TXMD shares gained by 3.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.01 for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1406, while it was recorded at 1.3100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2322 for the last 200 days.

TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -304.56 and a Gross Margin at +86.01. TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -354.80.

Return on Total Capital for TXMD is now -78.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -91.77. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -330.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,231.05. Additionally, TXMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 95.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 77.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,214.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 95.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD] managed to generate an average of -$506,164 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.TherapeuticsMD Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

Earnings analysis for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TherapeuticsMD Inc. posted -0.23/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.17/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -35.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TherapeuticsMD Inc. go to 21.80%.

Insider trade positions for TherapeuticsMD Inc. [TXMD]

There are presently around $258 million, or 68.10% of TXMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXMD stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,360,547, which is approximately 0.629% of the company’s market cap and around 12.67% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 19,278,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.18 million in TXMD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $25.29 million in TXMD stock with ownership of nearly -1.758% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TherapeuticsMD Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in TherapeuticsMD Inc. [NASDAQ:TXMD] by around 17,394,950 shares. Additionally, 90 investors decreased positions by around 26,740,466 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 138,851,325 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 182,986,741 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXMD stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,525,395 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 12,908,908 shares during the same period.