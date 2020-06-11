Telsey Advisory Group lifts Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ascena Retail Group Inc. [NASDAQ: ASNA] price plunged by -16.12 percent to reach at -$0.39. A sum of 1242828 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 963.62K shares. Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.39 and dropped to a low of $2.02 until finishing in the latest session at $2.03.

Guru’s Opinion on Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA]:

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Ascena Retail Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 11, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on April 03, 2019, representing the official price target for Ascena Retail Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $4, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on ASNA stock. On March 06, 2018, analysts decreased their price target for ASNA shares from 2.50 to 2.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ascena Retail Group Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for ASNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26.

ASNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.97. With this latest performance, ASNA shares gained by 69.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ASNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.45 for Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.44, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 5.02 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ascena Retail Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.91 and a Gross Margin at +50.11. Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.24.

Return on Total Capital for ASNA is now -5.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -40.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -164.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -24.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,041.59. Additionally, ASNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 91.24, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,041.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 91.24.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] managed to generate an average of -$14,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 47.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.75.Ascena Retail Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

ASNA Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Ascena Retail Group Inc. posted 1.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 218.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ASNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ascena Retail Group Inc. go to 22.00%.

Ascena Retail Group Inc. [ASNA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 64.80% of ASNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ASNA stocks are: STADIUM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 961,557, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.83% of the total institutional ownership; CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, holding 938,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.27 million in ASNA stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $1.69 million in ASNA stock with ownership of nearly 0.575% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ascena Retail Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Ascena Retail Group Inc. [NASDAQ:ASNA] by around 1,265,110 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 1,243,839 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 3,938,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,447,038 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ASNA stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 416,421 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 551,686 shares during the same period.