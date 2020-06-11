ROTH Capital lifts Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: FANG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -6.95% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 5.44%. Over the last 12 months, FANG stock dropped by -49.71%. The one-year Diamondback Energy Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.05. The average equity rating for FANG stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.94 billion, with 158.29 million shares outstanding and 156.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.79M shares, FANG stock reached a trading volume of 2552897 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FANG shares is $54.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FANG stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Diamondback Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $154 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2020, representing the official price target for Diamondback Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $52, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on FANG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Diamondback Energy Inc. is set at 3.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for FANG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.94. Price to Free Cash Flow for FANG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

FANG Stock Performance Analysis:

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.44. With this latest performance, FANG shares gained by 22.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FANG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.13 for Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.33, while it was recorded at 52.76 for the last single week of trading, and 67.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Diamondback Energy Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.46 and a Gross Margin at +40.19. Diamondback Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.05.

Return on Total Capital for FANG is now 7.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.65. Additionally, FANG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 40.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] managed to generate an average of $337,079 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Diamondback Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

FANG Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Diamondback Energy Inc. posted 1.7/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.78/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FANG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Diamondback Energy Inc. go to 12.97%.

Diamondback Energy Inc. [FANG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,281 million, or 98.60% of FANG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FANG stocks are: CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS with ownership of 19,571,657, which is approximately -0.028% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 18,598,891 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 billion in FANG stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $840.86 million in FANG stock with ownership of nearly 1.823% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Diamondback Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 248 institutional holders increased their position in Diamondback Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:FANG] by around 20,472,474 shares. Additionally, 343 investors decreased positions by around 28,602,528 shares, while 60 investors held positions by with 104,507,155 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 153,582,157 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FANG stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,452,436 shares, while 172 institutional investors sold positions of 7,614,466 shares during the same period.