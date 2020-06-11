Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] Stock trading around $41.65 per share: What’s Next?

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE: REXR] price plunged by -0.95 percent to reach at -$0.4. A sum of 1018211 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares reached a high of $41.87 and dropped to a low of $40.51 until finishing in the latest session at $41.65.

The one-year REXR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.34. The average equity rating for REXR stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REXR shares is $44.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REXR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2018, representing the official price target for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. is set at 1.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for REXR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for REXR in the course of the last twelve months was 51.45.

REXR Stock Performance Analysis:

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.36. With this latest performance, REXR shares gained by 2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REXR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.46 for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.93, while it was recorded at 42.02 for the last single week of trading, and 44.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.73 and a Gross Margin at +39.93. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +22.79.

Return on Total Capital for REXR is now 1.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.92. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.71. Additionally, REXR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] managed to generate an average of $500,260 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.

REXR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REXR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. go to 10.00%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [REXR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,889 million, or 95.10% of REXR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REXR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,431,255, which is approximately 0.483% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,352,902 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $519.44 million in REXR stocks shares; and PGGM INVESTMENTS, currently with $317.53 million in REXR stock with ownership of nearly -3.318% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc. [NYSE:REXR] by around 9,173,098 shares. Additionally, 134 investors decreased positions by around 5,741,083 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 101,345,653 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 116,259,834 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REXR stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,312,218 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 978,218 shares during the same period.