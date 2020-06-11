Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] is 0.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: RGLS] traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -2.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.90. The results of the trading session contributed to over 3337678 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stands at 12.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.17%.

The market cap for RGLS stock reached $25.05 million, with 24.06 million shares outstanding and 25.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 574.21K shares, RGLS reached a trading volume of 3337678 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGLS shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR Inc. have made an estimate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Leerink Partners raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2018, representing the official price target for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $2.50, while Chardan Capital Markets kept a Buy rating on RGLS stock. On March 06, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for RGLS shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45.

How has RGLS stock performed recently?

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.05. With this latest performance, RGLS shares gained by 21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.01 for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6011, while it was recorded at 0.8668 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7306 for the last 200 days.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -246.40. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -272.13.

Return on Total Capital for RGLS is now -73.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -261.55. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -262.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.57. Additionally, RGLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.36, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS] managed to generate an average of -$885,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.54/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 44.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RGLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. go to 39.60%.

Insider trade positions for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [RGLS]

There are presently around $8 million, or 31.20% of RGLS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RGLS stocks are: NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC with ownership of 2,052,455, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.70% of the total institutional ownership; ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC, holding 1,886,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 million in RGLS stocks shares; and SARISSA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $1.7 million in RGLS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:RGLS] by around 2,047,909 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 599,088 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 5,973,974 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,620,971 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RGLS stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,995,312 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 25,134 shares during the same period.