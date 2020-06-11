RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] – find out why.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [NYSE: FCF] closed the trading session at $9.00 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.90, while the highest price level was $9.37. The stocks have a year to date performance of -37.97 percent and weekly performance of 4.90 percent. The stock has been moved at -37.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.24 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.25 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 582.22K shares, FCF reached to a volume of 1512211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FCF shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FCF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on May 01, 2020, representing the official price target for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $16 to $9, while B. Riley FBR kept a Neutral rating on FCF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for FCF in the course of the last twelve months was 13.63.

FCF stock trade performance evaluation

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, FCF shares gained by 15.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.45 for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.56, while it was recorded at 9.21 for the last single week of trading, and 12.04 for the last 200 days.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.53. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.63.

Return on Total Capital for FCF is now 8.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.31. Additionally, FCF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.70, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] managed to generate an average of $67,048 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, First Commonwealth Financial Corporation posted 0.28/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FCF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Commonwealth Financial Corporation go to 8.00%.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [FCF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $636 million, or 70.60% of FCF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 14,398,786, which is approximately -0.042% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,973,807 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.5 million in FCF stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $65.92 million in FCF stock with ownership of nearly -1.557% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 72 institutional holders increased their position in First Commonwealth Financial Corporation [NYSE:FCF] by around 2,388,503 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 2,358,402 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 63,324,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,071,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCF stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 324,768 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 795,099 shares during the same period.