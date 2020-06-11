Piper Sandler Downgrade Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Simmons First National Corporation [NASDAQ: SFNC] slipped around -0.71 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $18.07 at the close of the session, down -3.81%. Simmons First National Corporation stock is now -32.55% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SFNC Stock saw the intraday high of $18.74 and lowest of $17.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.29, which means current price is +31.42% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 821.90K shares, SFNC reached a trading volume of 1085289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFNC shares is $21.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Simmons First National Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Simmons First National Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Simmons First National Corporation is set at 0.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SFNC in the course of the last twelve months was 14.54.

How has SFNC stock performed recently?

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, SFNC shares gained by 11.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.38 for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.30, while it was recorded at 18.50 for the last single week of trading, and 22.44 for the last 200 days.

Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.31. Simmons First National Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.20.

Return on Total Capital for SFNC is now 6.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 62.79. Additionally, SFNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC] managed to generate an average of $72,834 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Simmons First National Corporation posted 0.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.58/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SFNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Simmons First National Corporation go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Simmons First National Corporation [SFNC]

There are presently around $1,683 million, or 83.00% of SFNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,478,321, which is approximately 1.72% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; SIMMONS BANK, holding 12,633,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $237.32 million in SFNC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $217.35 million in SFNC stock with ownership of nearly 3.866% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Simmons First National Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 86 institutional holders increased their position in Simmons First National Corporation [NASDAQ:SFNC] by around 23,434,157 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 5,428,402 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 60,726,723 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,589,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFNC stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,018,028 shares, while 38 institutional investors sold positions of 2,317,983 shares during the same period.