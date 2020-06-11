Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] Is Currently -5.34 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE: PXD] plunged by -$5.8 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $106.80 during the day while it closed the day at $102.73. Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock has also gained 1.95% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PXD stock has inclined by 46.26% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -22.87% and lost -32.13% year-on date.

The market cap for PXD stock reached $17.05 billion, with 166.00 million shares outstanding and 163.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, PXD reached a trading volume of 3913099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXD shares is $112.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Siebert Williams Shank have made an estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2020, representing the official price target for Pioneer Natural Resources Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $90, while SunTrust analysts kept a Hold rating on PXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pioneer Natural Resources Company is set at 5.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for PXD in the course of the last twelve months was 5.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

PXD stock trade performance evaluation

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.95. With this latest performance, PXD shares gained by 21.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.70, while it was recorded at 108.50 for the last single week of trading, and 116.72 for the last 200 days.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.88 and a Gross Margin at +23.23. Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.79.

Return on Total Capital for PXD is now 13.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.28. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.41. Additionally, PXD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 17.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] managed to generate an average of $324,150 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.49.Pioneer Natural Resources Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pioneer Natural Resources Company posted 2.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.95/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pioneer Natural Resources Company go to 17.14%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company [PXD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $16,196 million, or 91.90% of PXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PXD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,188,665, which is approximately 33.448% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,839,395 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.5 billion in PXD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.1 billion in PXD stock with ownership of nearly -17.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pioneer Natural Resources Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 344 institutional holders increased their position in Pioneer Natural Resources Company [NYSE:PXD] by around 19,554,092 shares. Additionally, 399 investors decreased positions by around 17,544,007 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 112,130,712 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 149,228,811 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PXD stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,030,716 shares, while 176 institutional investors sold positions of 4,502,249 shares during the same period.