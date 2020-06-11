Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] moved down -1.29: Why It’s Important

Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE: PSXP] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at -$0.57. A sum of 1223189 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 847.85K shares. Phillips 66 Partners LP shares reached a high of $44.52 and dropped to a low of $42.38 until finishing in the latest session at $43.68.

The one-year PSXP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.51. The average equity rating for PSXP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PSXP shares is $48.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PSXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Phillips 66 Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2020, representing the official price target for Phillips 66 Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $59 to $41, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on PSXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Phillips 66 Partners LP is set at 2.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for PSXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.40. Price to Free Cash Flow for PSXP in the course of the last twelve months was 52.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

PSXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.71. With this latest performance, PSXP shares gained by 1.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.17 for Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.42, while it was recorded at 45.52 for the last single week of trading, and 51.95 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Phillips 66 Partners LP Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.96 and a Gross Margin at +53.37. Phillips 66 Partners LP’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +69.54.

Return on Total Capital for PSXP is now 8.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 11.87. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 23.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 125.62. Additionally, PSXP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.68, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 169.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.27.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Phillips 66 Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

PSXP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Phillips 66 Partners LP posted 1.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.02/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 12.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Phillips 66 Partners LP go to 2.95%.

Phillips 66 Partners LP [PSXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,453 million, or 24.50% of PSXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSXP stocks are: TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C. with ownership of 9,829,253, which is approximately -22.416% of the company’s market cap and around 74.44% of the total institutional ownership; ALPS ADVISORS INC, holding 9,360,591 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $414.21 million in PSXP stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $163.31 million in PSXP stock with ownership of nearly 41.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Phillips 66 Partners LP stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Phillips 66 Partners LP [NYSE:PSXP] by around 6,104,609 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 10,322,835 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 39,001,794 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,429,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSXP stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 381,381 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 527,709 shares during the same period.