Friday, June 12, 2020
Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] Stock trading around $1.85 per share: What’s Next?

By Misty Lee

Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE: PRTY] loss -11.90% on the last trading session, reaching $1.85 price per share at the time. Party City Holdco Inc. represents 93.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $172.73 million with the latest information. PRTY stock price has been found in the range of $1.66 to $2.05.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.23M shares, PRTY reached a trading volume of 10254497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PRTY shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PRTY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Party City Holdco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens dropped their target price from $8 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on March 13, 2020, representing the official price target for Party City Holdco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $2.50, while Telsey Advisory Group kept a Market Perform rating on PRTY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Party City Holdco Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for PRTY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

Trading performance analysis for PRTY stock

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.15. With this latest performance, PRTY shares gained by 221.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRTY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.39 for Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7179, while it was recorded at 1.9100 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7050 for the last 200 days.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.93 and a Gross Margin at +35.55. Party City Holdco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.67.

Return on Total Capital for PRTY is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -19.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.41, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 484.06. Additionally, PRTY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 419.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY] managed to generate an average of -$29,098 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.87 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Party City Holdco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Party City Holdco Inc. posted 0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.01/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PRTY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Party City Holdco Inc. go to 9.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Party City Holdco Inc. [PRTY]

There are presently around $149 million, or 75.50% of PRTY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PRTY stocks are: CAS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, LLC with ownership of 10,666,736, which is approximately 34.14% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 10,078,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.17 million in PRTY stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $14.98 million in PRTY stock with ownership of nearly -6.948% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Party City Holdco Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 49 institutional holders increased their position in Party City Holdco Inc. [NYSE:PRTY] by around 17,910,126 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 17,143,114 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,998,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 71,051,436 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRTY stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,403,154 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 10,597,947 shares during the same period.

