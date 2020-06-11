PacWest Bancorp [PACW] Stock trading around $20.95 per share: What’s Next?

PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ: PACW] loss -8.71% on the last trading session, reaching $20.95 price per share at the time. PacWest Bancorp represents 117.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.46 billion with the latest information. PACW stock price has been found in the range of $20.88 to $23.07.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.61M shares, PACW reached a trading volume of 1176157 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PacWest Bancorp [PACW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PACW shares is $22.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PACW stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for PacWest Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 08, 2019, representing the official price target for PacWest Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $45, while Keefe Bruyette kept a Mkt Perform rating on PACW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PacWest Bancorp is set at 1.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for PACW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.46.

Trading performance analysis for PACW stock

PacWest Bancorp [PACW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.28. With this latest performance, PACW shares gained by 15.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PACW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.39 for PacWest Bancorp [PACW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.27, while it was recorded at 22.47 for the last single week of trading, and 30.71 for the last 200 days.

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

PacWest Bancorp [PACW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, PacWest Bancorp posted 1.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.94/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 13.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PACW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PacWest Bancorp go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at PacWest Bancorp [PACW]

There are presently around $2,218 million, or 84.20% of PACW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PACW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,817,683, which is approximately -2.045% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,884,908 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $295.71 million in PACW stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $115.52 million in PACW stock with ownership of nearly 1.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

158 institutional holders increased their position in PacWest Bancorp [NASDAQ:PACW] by around 7,756,682 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 14,196,772 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 74,686,519 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 96,639,973 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PACW stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 946,351 shares, while 113 institutional investors sold positions of 5,882,343 shares during the same period.