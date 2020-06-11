Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] Revenue clocked in at $958.20 million, down -22.95% YTD: What’s Next?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE: OHI] traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.86 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $32.63. The results of the trading session contributed to over 1393212 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at 3.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.23%.

The market cap for OHI stock reached $7.42 billion, with 227.26 million shares outstanding and 225.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.16M shares, OHI reached a trading volume of 1393212 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OHI shares is $30.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $32 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on May 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while CapitalOne analysts kept a Overweight rating on OHI stock. On April 24, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for OHI shares from 25 to 23.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for OHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for OHI in the course of the last twelve months was 18.17.

How has OHI stock performed recently?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, OHI shares gained by 24.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.21 for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.38, while it was recorded at 33.72 for the last single week of trading, and 37.65 for the last 200 days.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.42 and a Gross Margin at +66.36. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.93.

Return on Total Capital for OHI is now 3.88, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.95. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.63. Additionally, OHI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 55.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI] managed to generate an average of $6,961,694 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Earnings analysis for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. go to 15.80%.

Insider trade positions for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [OHI]

There are presently around $5,505 million, or 72.80% of OHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OHI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,430,514, which is approximately -0.272% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,475,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $898.57 million in OHI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $365.57 million in OHI stock with ownership of nearly 10.604% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 226 institutional holders increased their position in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. [NYSE:OHI] by around 15,573,436 shares. Additionally, 276 investors decreased positions by around 22,397,559 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 124,213,070 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 162,184,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OHI stock had 46 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,946,205 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 6,255,055 shares during the same period.