Friday, June 12, 2020
Nomura Upgrade Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. What else is Wall St. saying?

By Brandon Evans

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ: GLPI] traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.11 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $37.24. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2032281 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stands at 5.89% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.90%.

The market cap for GLPI stock reached $8.12 billion, with 219.00 million shares outstanding and 201.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.05M shares, GLPI reached a trading volume of 2032281 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLPI shares is $34.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLPI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Nomura have made an estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for GLPI shares from 39 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLPI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.57.

How has GLPI stock performed recently?

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.60. With this latest performance, GLPI shares gained by 31.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLPI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.24, while it was recorded at 39.13 for the last single week of trading, and 37.25 for the last 200 days.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] shares currently have an operating margin of +38.62 and a Gross Margin at +70.44. Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +33.84.

Return on Total Capital for GLPI is now 5.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 285.50. Additionally, GLPI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 74.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 70.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 274.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI] managed to generate an average of $602,323 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.

Earnings analysis for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. posted 0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.49/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLPI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. go to 6.54%.

Insider trade positions for Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [GLPI]

There are presently around $7,276 million, or 90.50% of GLPI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLPI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,074,594, which is approximately 0.233% of the company’s market cap and around 2.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,582,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $560.53 million in GLPI stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $523.87 million in GLPI stock with ownership of nearly -3.94% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 198 institutional holders increased their position in Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc. [NASDAQ:GLPI] by around 23,053,231 shares. Additionally, 180 investors decreased positions by around 23,706,102 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 142,532,018 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 189,291,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLPI stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,146,372 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 6,339,706 shares during the same period.

