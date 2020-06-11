NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] Stock trading around $256.79 per share: What’s Next?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE: NEE] slipped around -1.88 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $256.79 at the close of the session, down -0.73%. NextEra Energy Inc. stock is now 6.04% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NEE Stock saw the intraday high of $260.90 and lowest of $255.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 283.35, which means current price is +46.91% above from all time high which was touched on 02/18/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.29M shares, NEE reached a trading volume of 1660091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEE shares is $255.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEE stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for NextEra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Vertical Research raised their target price to Sell. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2020, representing the official price target for NextEra Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $290, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on NEE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextEra Energy Inc. is set at 7.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for NEE in the course of the last twelve months was 20.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has NEE stock performed recently?

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, NEE shares gained by 12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.07 for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 238.12, while it was recorded at 256.44 for the last single week of trading, and 238.95 for the last 200 days.

NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.42 and a Gross Margin at +30.12. NextEra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.55.

Return on Total Capital for NEE is now 4.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.54. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.42. Additionally, NEE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 102.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE] managed to generate an average of $271,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.NextEra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings analysis for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, NextEra Energy Inc. posted 2.35/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 2.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextEra Energy Inc. go to 8.01%.

Insider trade positions for NextEra Energy Inc. [NEE]

There are presently around $100,639 million, or 81.30% of NEE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,517,375, which is approximately 2.728% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,907,411 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.32 billion in NEE stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.06 billion in NEE stock with ownership of nearly 2.103% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextEra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 802 institutional holders increased their position in NextEra Energy Inc. [NYSE:NEE] by around 22,745,717 shares. Additionally, 876 investors decreased positions by around 22,813,660 shares, while 250 investors held positions by with 343,505,122 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 389,064,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEE stock had 158 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,208,155 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 1,906,154 shares during the same period.