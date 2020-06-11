Friday, June 12, 2020
News Corporation [NWSA] Stock trading around $12.39 per share: What’s Next?

By Annabelle Farmer

News Corporation [NASDAQ: NWSA] loss -3.80% or -0.49 points to close at $12.39 with a heavy trading volume of 2143798 shares. It opened the trading session at $12.88, the shares rose to $12.88 and dropped to $12.37, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWSA points out that the company has recorded -6.35% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -56.84% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, NWSA reached to a volume of 2143798 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about News Corporation [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $12.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for News Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on January 14, 2019, representing the official price target for News Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corporation is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 102.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NWSA stock

News Corporation [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.03. With this latest performance, NWSA shares gained by 15.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.37 for News Corporation [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.34, while it was recorded at 12.88 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

News Corporation [NWSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corporation [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.88 and a Gross Margin at +37.62. News Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.54.

Return on Total Capital for NWSA is now 4.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.48. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.97. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, News Corporation [NWSA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.89. Additionally, NWSA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 10.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, News Corporation [NWSA] managed to generate an average of $5,536 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.News Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

News Corporation [NWSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, News Corporation posted 0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.03/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 133.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corporation go to 7.18%.

An analysis of insider ownership at News Corporation [NWSA]

There are presently around $4,954 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 63,411,876, which is approximately 5.798% of the company’s market cap and around 0.58% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 55,912,714 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $720.16 million in NWSA stocks shares; and INDEPENDENT FRANCHISE PARTNERS LLP, currently with $403.52 million in NWSA stock with ownership of nearly 5.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in News Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in News Corporation [NASDAQ:NWSA] by around 28,194,738 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 24,866,158 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 331,552,386 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 384,613,282 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWSA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,351,073 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 8,146,533 shares during the same period.

