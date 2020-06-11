Mizuho lifts Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE: HIW] plunged by -$2.51 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $43.71 during the day while it closed the day at $41.56. Highwoods Properties Inc. stock has also loss -1.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIW stock has inclined by 2.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.74% and lost -15.03% year-on date.

The market cap for HIW stock reached $4.31 billion, with 103.81 million shares outstanding and 102.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, HIW reached a trading volume of 1113076 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIW shares is $43.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIW stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Highwoods Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Highwoods Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $55, while BofA/Merrill kept a Buy rating on HIW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Highwoods Properties Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIW in the course of the last twelve months was 13.94.

HIW stock trade performance evaluation

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.38. With this latest performance, HIW shares gained by 14.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.78 for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.81, while it was recorded at 43.43 for the last single week of trading, and 43.52 for the last 200 days.

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.26 and a Gross Margin at +33.30. Highwoods Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.38.

Return on Total Capital for HIW is now 2.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.02. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 119.82. Additionally, HIW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 121.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] managed to generate an average of $317,675 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Highwoods Properties Inc. posted 0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.26/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 46.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Highwoods Properties Inc. go to 8.00%.

Highwoods Properties Inc. [HIW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,461 million, or 99.00% of HIW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,594,871, which is approximately 0.244% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,625,970 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $512.36 million in HIW stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $315.53 million in HIW stock with ownership of nearly -2.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Highwoods Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Highwoods Properties Inc. [NYSE:HIW] by around 12,499,387 shares. Additionally, 144 investors decreased positions by around 10,587,041 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 78,149,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 101,235,507 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIW stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,372,761 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,126,003 shares during the same period.