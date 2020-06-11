Maxim Group Reiterated Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [NASDAQ: RRGB] plunged by -$2.34 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $16.08 during the day while it closed the day at $14.54. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock has also loss -4.53% of its value over the past 7 days. However, RRGB stock has inclined by 27.88% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.01% and lost -55.97% year-on date.

The market cap for RRGB stock reached $178.26 million, with 12.94 million shares outstanding and 11.07 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 921.20K shares, RRGB reached a trading volume of 2423501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RRGB shares is $18.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RRGB stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on August 27, 2019, representing the official price target for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $49 to $44, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RRGB stock. On June 14, 2019, analysts increased their price target for RRGB shares from 30 to 49.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. is set at 1.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for RRGB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for RRGB in the course of the last twelve months was 297.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

RRGB stock trade performance evaluation

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, RRGB shares gained by 2.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RRGB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.89, while it was recorded at 17.10 for the last single week of trading, and 24.96 for the last 200 days.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.67 and a Gross Margin at +12.53. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.60.

Return on Total Capital for RRGB is now 1.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.98. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.76. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 198.33. Additionally, RRGB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 186.48, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] managed to generate an average of -$321 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 55.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. posted 1.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 232.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RRGB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. go to 10.00%.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [RRGB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $204 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RRGB stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 2,454,639, which is approximately 3.964% of the company’s market cap and around 3.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,028,008 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.23 million in RRGB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $17.5 million in RRGB stock with ownership of nearly -2.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 60 institutional holders increased their position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. [NASDAQ:RRGB] by around 1,316,635 shares. Additionally, 65 investors decreased positions by around 2,687,819 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 8,059,598 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 12,064,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RRGB stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 485,819 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,598,369 shares during the same period.