MasTec Inc. [MTZ] moved down -5.66: Why It’s Important

MasTec Inc. [NYSE: MTZ] slipped around -2.51 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $41.87 at the close of the session, down -5.66%. MasTec Inc. stock is now -34.74% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MTZ Stock saw the intraday high of $44.39 and lowest of $41.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 73.71, which means current price is +86.01% above from all time high which was touched on 01/02/20.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, MTZ reached a trading volume of 1161254 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MasTec Inc. [MTZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTZ shares is $48.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for MasTec Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $72 to $63. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2020, representing the official price target for MasTec Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $63 to $73, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on MTZ stock. On September 04, 2019, analysts increased their price target for MTZ shares from 60 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MasTec Inc. is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTZ in the course of the last twelve months was 4.52 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has MTZ stock performed recently?

MasTec Inc. [MTZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.19. With this latest performance, MTZ shares gained by 19.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for MasTec Inc. [MTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.36, while it was recorded at 44.83 for the last single week of trading, and 53.73 for the last 200 days.

MasTec Inc. [MTZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MasTec Inc. [MTZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.05 and a Gross Margin at +12.22. MasTec Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.46.

Return on Total Capital for MTZ is now 18.47, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MasTec Inc. [MTZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 93.36. Additionally, MTZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.50.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.50.MasTec Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for MasTec Inc. [MTZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MasTec Inc. posted 1.6/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MasTec Inc. go to -6.92%.

Insider trade positions for MasTec Inc. [MTZ]

There are presently around $2,757 million, or 86.00% of MTZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTZ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,788,939, which is approximately -3.411% of the company’s market cap and around 5.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,294,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $323.73 million in MTZ stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $200.91 million in MTZ stock with ownership of nearly 8.884% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MasTec Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 146 institutional holders increased their position in MasTec Inc. [NYSE:MTZ] by around 7,688,109 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 10,435,344 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 43,993,857 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,117,310 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTZ stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,558,882 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 3,794,902 shares during the same period.