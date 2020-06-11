Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...
Companies

Market cap of Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] reaches 7.19B – now what?

By Caleb Clifford

Must read

Finance

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] is -66.56% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brandon Evans - 0
U.S. Well Services Inc. traded at a high on 06/05/20, posting a 33.81 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.63....
Read more
Industry

Citigroup slashes price target on Empire State Realty Trust Inc. [ESRT] – find out why.

Misty Lee - 0
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. loss -5.96% on the last trading session, reaching $8.20 price per share at the time. Empire State Realty...
Read more
Finance

For OGE Energy Corp. [OGE], BofA/Merrill sees a drop to $32. What next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
OGE Energy Corp. stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.65% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more...
Read more
Market

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] Revenue clocked in at $13.53 billion, down -17.85% YTD: What’s Next?

Misty Lee - 0
The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. gained 2.42% or 3.1 points to close at $131.13 with a heavy trading volume of 4008638 shares....
Read more

Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE: KRC] price plunged by -4.68 percent to reach at -$3.16. A sum of 1039439 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.14M shares. Kilroy Realty Corporation shares reached a high of $67.00 and dropped to a low of $63.96 until finishing in the latest session at $64.42.

The one-year KRC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.97. The average equity rating for KRC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRC shares is $72.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Kilroy Realty Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Kilroy Realty Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kilroy Realty Corporation is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRC in the course of the last twelve months was 68.43.

KRC Stock Performance Analysis:

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.56. With this latest performance, KRC shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.68 for Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.38, while it was recorded at 66.24 for the last single week of trading, and 74.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kilroy Realty Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +36.98. Kilroy Realty Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.08.

Return on Total Capital for KRC is now 2.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.04. Additionally, KRC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] managed to generate an average of $724,060 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

KRC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kilroy Realty Corporation posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.29/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 41.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KRC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kilroy Realty Corporation go to 8.00%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation [KRC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,082 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,520,813, which is approximately 2.061% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 12,060,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $815.02 million in KRC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $789.87 million in KRC stock with ownership of nearly -0.611% of the company’s market capitalization.

145 institutional holders increased their position in Kilroy Realty Corporation [NYSE:KRC] by around 16,126,549 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 6,304,840 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 97,155,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 119,586,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRC stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,156,500 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 1,005,233 shares during the same period.

Previous articleCanaccord Genuity lifts Abraxas Petroleum Corporation [AXAS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?
Next articleAmerican Equity Investment Life Holding Company [AEL] Stock trading around $25.16 per share: What’s Next?

More articles

Companies

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain 614.64% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Allied Healthcare Products Inc. gained 7.55% or 0.61 points to close at $8.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1030100 shares. It opened...
Read more
Companies

Goldman lifts KBR Inc. [KBR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Caleb Clifford - 0
KBR Inc. loss -3.51% on the last trading session, reaching $25.56 price per share at the time. KBR Inc. represents 142.00 million in...
Read more
Companies

Market Analysts see Outlook Therapeutics Inc. [OTLK] gaining to $9. Time to buy?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Outlook Therapeutics Inc. loss -0.88% or -0.01 points to close at $1.12 with a heavy trading volume of 1356368 shares. It opened the...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest article

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more
Companies

Allied Healthcare Products Inc. [AHPI] gain 614.64% so far this year. What now?

Brandon Evans - 0
Allied Healthcare Products Inc. gained 7.55% or 0.61 points to close at $8.69 with a heavy trading volume of 1030100 shares. It opened...
Read more
Market

Market cap of Noble Energy Inc. [NBL] reaches 5.15B – now what?

Annabelle Farmer - 0
Noble Energy Inc. closed the trading session at $10.75 on 06/10/20. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.63,...
Read more
Industry

R. F. Lafferty Downgrade Enable Midstream Partners LP [ENBL]. What else is Wall St. saying?

Misty Lee - 0
Enable Midstream Partners LP slipped around -0.34 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $6.11 at the close of the session, down -5.27%....
Read more

© DBT NEWS PVT. All rights reserved. DBTNEWS® is a registered trademark.

Editor Picks

Industry

Spirit Realty Capital Inc. [SRC] Stock trading around $35.49 per share: What’s Next?

Edison Baldwin - 0
Spirit Realty Capital Inc. traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $35.49....
Read more
Finance

The Chemours Company [CC] Stock trading around $16.05 per share: What’s Next?

Caleb Clifford - 0
The Chemours Company price plunged by -4.06 percent to reach at -$0.68. A sum of 1811710 shares traded at recent session while its...
Read more

Popular Category