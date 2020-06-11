Market cap of CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] reaches 23.69M – now what?

CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ: CPSH] gained 15.76% or 0.25 points to close at $1.80 with a heavy trading volume of 1212445 shares. It opened the trading session at $1.56, the shares rose to $1.96 and dropped to $1.5001, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CPSH points out that the company has recorded 78.22% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -109.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 297.70K shares, CPSH reached to a volume of 1212445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for CPS Technologies Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for CPSH stock

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.00. With this latest performance, CPSH shares gained by 17.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 78.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.42 for CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2443, while it was recorded at 1.5860 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1362 for the last 200 days.

CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at +11.83. CPS Technologies Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.97.

Return on Total Capital for CPSH is now -9.49, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.41. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -11.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.29. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 26.65. Additionally, CPSH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH] managed to generate an average of -$4,199 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.45.CPS Technologies Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at CPS Technologies Corporation [CPSH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.10% of CPSH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPSH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 114,064, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.10% of the total institutional ownership; NORTHERN TRUST CORP, holding 12,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19000.0 in CPSH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11000.0 in CPSH stock with ownership of nearly 8.476% of the company’s market capitalization.

2 institutional holders increased their position in CPS Technologies Corporation [NASDAQ:CPSH] by around 624 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 2,185 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 136,172 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPSH stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 54 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,185 shares during the same period.