Market cap of AECOM [ACM] reaches 6.47B – now what?

AECOM [NYSE: ACM] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.64% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.30%. Over the last 12 months, ACM stock rose by 24.50%. The one-year AECOM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.74. The average equity rating for ACM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.47 billion, with 158.55 million shares outstanding and 152.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.38M shares, ACM stock reached a trading volume of 1756499 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AECOM [ACM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACM shares is $46.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for AECOM shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2019, representing the official price target for AECOM stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on ACM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AECOM is set at 1.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.87. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACM in the course of the last twelve months was 24.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

ACM Stock Performance Analysis:

AECOM [ACM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.30. With this latest performance, ACM shares gained by 18.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.37 for AECOM [ACM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.04, while it was recorded at 44.09 for the last single week of trading, and 39.74 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AECOM Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AECOM [ACM] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.30 and a Gross Margin at +4.16. AECOM’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.29.

Return on Total Capital for ACM is now 8.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.79. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AECOM [ACM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.21. Additionally, ACM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.03, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AECOM [ACM] managed to generate an average of -$3,035 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.AECOM’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

ACM Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AECOM posted 0.72/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AECOM go to 17.30%.

AECOM [ACM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6,231 million, or 89.20% of ACM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACM stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 23,547,859, which is approximately 6.38% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 20,204,231 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $891.21 million in ACM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $624.32 million in ACM stock with ownership of nearly 2.191% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AECOM stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in AECOM [NYSE:ACM] by around 18,428,655 shares. Additionally, 186 investors decreased positions by around 18,257,488 shares, while 49 investors held positions by with 104,566,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,253,028 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACM stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,517,859 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,793,557 shares during the same period.