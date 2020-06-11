Friday, June 12, 2020
Market Analysts see Yext Inc. [YEXT] gaining to $19. Time to buy?

By Annabelle Farmer

Yext Inc. [NYSE: YEXT] gained 3.65% or 0.57 points to close at $16.17 with a heavy trading volume of 1062799 shares. It opened the trading session at $16.07, the shares rose to $16.6201 and dropped to $15.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for YEXT points out that the company has recorded 12.45% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, YEXT reached to a volume of 1062799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Yext Inc. [YEXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YEXT shares is $17.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Yext Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on June 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Yext Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $21, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on YEXT stock. On October 16, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for YEXT shares from 16 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yext Inc. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for YEXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.13.

Trading performance analysis for YEXT stock

Yext Inc. [YEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.28. With this latest performance, YEXT shares gained by 10.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.32 for Yext Inc. [YEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.27, while it was recorded at 16.17 for the last single week of trading, and 14.81 for the last 200 days.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yext Inc. [YEXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -41.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.49. Yext Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -40.67.

Return on Total Capital for YEXT is now -60.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -60.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 61.54. Additionally, YEXT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 57.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.44.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Yext Inc. [YEXT] managed to generate an average of -$101,287 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Yext Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Yext Inc. [YEXT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Yext Inc. posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yext Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Yext Inc. [YEXT]

There are presently around $1,278 million, or 71.30% of YEXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YEXT stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 10,683,923, which is approximately 0.92% of the company’s market cap and around 6.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 9,517,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $148.48 million in YEXT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $131.71 million in YEXT stock with ownership of nearly 0.879% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yext Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Yext Inc. [NYSE:YEXT] by around 6,869,952 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 5,310,419 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 69,714,856 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,895,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YEXT stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 620,802 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 2,688,508 shares during the same period.

