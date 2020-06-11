Market Analysts see Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] falling to $1. Time to buy?

Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: VIVE] traded at a high on 06/10/20, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.72. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2329143 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viveve Medical Inc. stands at 9.11% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.76%.

The market cap for VIVE stock reached $10.57 million, with 8.93 million shares outstanding and 14.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.16M shares, VIVE reached a trading volume of 2329143 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]?

Stifel have made an estimate for Viveve Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 23, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on July 23, 2019, representing the official price target for Viveve Medical Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viveve Medical Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62.

How has VIVE stock performed recently?

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, VIVE shares gained by 13.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.17 for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6348, while it was recorded at 0.6996 for the last single week of trading, and 2.4040 for the last 200 days.

Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Viveve Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Earnings analysis for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viveve Medical Inc. posted -21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -17.83/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -17.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viveve Medical Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viveve Medical Inc. [VIVE]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.00% of VIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIVE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 67,216, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.13% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 17,480 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12000.0 in VIVE stocks shares; and BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/, currently with $9000.0 in VIVE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Viveve Medical Inc. [NASDAQ:VIVE] by around 99,839 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 676,597 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 650,806 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 125,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIVE stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 98,735 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 676,514 shares during the same period.