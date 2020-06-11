Market Analysts see AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gaining to $15. Time to buy?

AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ: AGNC] price plunged by -3.52 percent to reach at -$0.49. A sum of 13055822 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 14.49M shares. AGNC Investment Corp. shares reached a high of $14.00 and dropped to a low of $13.27 until finishing in the latest session at $13.42.

The one-year AGNC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.56. The average equity rating for AGNC stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGNC shares is $14.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for AGNC Investment Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $18 to $15. The new note on the price target was released on April 29, 2020, representing the official price target for AGNC Investment Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AGNC Investment Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 62.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGNC in the course of the last twelve months was 53.31.

AGNC Stock Performance Analysis:

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, AGNC shares gained by 9.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.67 for AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.34, while it was recorded at 13.79 for the last single week of trading, and 15.60 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AGNC Investment Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +63.59 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. AGNC Investment Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +63.59.

Return on Total Capital for AGNC is now 0.63, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.57, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 896.23. Additionally, AGNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 87.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 26.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] managed to generate an average of $13,490,196 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

AGNC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AGNC Investment Corp. posted 0.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.5/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGNC Investment Corp. go to -0.05%.

AGNC Investment Corp. [AGNC] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,334 million, or 69.00% of AGNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGNC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 60,611,583, which is approximately -0.742% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 53,569,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $745.15 million in AGNC stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $348.83 million in AGNC stock with ownership of nearly 11.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AGNC Investment Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 245 institutional holders increased their position in AGNC Investment Corp. [NASDAQ:AGNC] by around 67,408,634 shares. Additionally, 191 investors decreased positions by around 49,805,197 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 266,247,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 383,461,065 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGNC stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,795,111 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 8,823,868 shares during the same period.