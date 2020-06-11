LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] Stock trading around $3.41 per share: What’s Next?

LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTH] price surged by 12.54 percent to reach at $0.38. A sum of 2740391 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 458.43K shares. LightPath Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $3.69 and dropped to a low of $3.09 until finishing in the latest session at $3.41.

The one-year LPTH stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.92. The average equity rating for LPTH stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTH shares is $3.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTH stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for LightPath Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Dougherty & Company raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2017, representing the official price target for LightPath Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $3 to $3.50, while Dougherty & Company kept a Buy rating on LPTH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LightPath Technologies Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for LPTH in the course of the last twelve months was 160.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

LPTH Stock Performance Analysis:

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.91. With this latest performance, LPTH shares gained by 40.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 457.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 241.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.72 for LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.03, while it was recorded at 2.80 for the last single week of trading, and 1.12 for the last 200 days.

Insight into LightPath Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.05 and a Gross Margin at +33.48. LightPath Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.94.

Return on Total Capital for LPTH is now -0.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 19.80. Additionally, LPTH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.74. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.07.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] managed to generate an average of -$7,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.71.LightPath Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

LPTH Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, LightPath Technologies Inc. posted -0.07/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -75.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTH.

LightPath Technologies Inc. [LPTH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 17.40% of LPTH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTH stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 1,637,684, which is approximately 11.873% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; RELYEA ZUCKERBERG HANSON LLC, holding 777,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 million in LPTH stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.93 million in LPTH stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LightPath Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in LightPath Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTH] by around 446,356 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 132,937 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 3,814,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,393,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTH stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 228,262 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 93,007 shares during the same period.