Knoll Inc. [KNL] Stock trading around $12.90 per share: What’s Next?

Knoll Inc. [NYSE: KNL] price plunged by -4.30 percent to reach at -$0.58. A sum of 1098332 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 564.12K shares. Knoll Inc. shares reached a high of $13.43 and dropped to a low of $12.63 until finishing in the latest session at $12.90.

The one-year KNL stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.5. The average equity rating for KNL stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Knoll Inc. [KNL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNL shares is $12.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CFRA have made an estimate for Knoll Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2019, representing the official price target for Knoll Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on KNL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Knoll Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

KNL Stock Performance Analysis:

Knoll Inc. [KNL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.95. With this latest performance, KNL shares gained by 21.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Knoll Inc. [KNL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.65, while it was recorded at 13.34 for the last single week of trading, and 20.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Knoll Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Knoll Inc. [KNL] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.66 and a Gross Margin at +38.44. Knoll Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.73.

Return on Total Capital for KNL is now 15.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Knoll Inc. [KNL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 129.49. Additionally, KNL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.43, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Knoll Inc. [KNL] managed to generate an average of $18,077 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.55 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Knoll Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

KNL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Knoll Inc. posted 0.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Knoll Inc. go to 14.00%.

Knoll Inc. [KNL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $609 million, or 90.00% of KNL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,863,462, which is approximately 4.611% of the company’s market cap and around 2.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,364,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $45.35 million in KNL stocks shares; and SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC, currently with $44.12 million in KNL stock with ownership of nearly -1.259% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Knoll Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Knoll Inc. [NYSE:KNL] by around 4,993,986 shares. Additionally, 116 investors decreased positions by around 6,058,470 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 34,106,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,159,048 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNL stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,765 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 2,875,616 shares during the same period.