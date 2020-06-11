KEMET Corporation [KEM] is 0.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

KEMET Corporation [NYSE: KEM] traded at a low on 06/10/20, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $27.19. The results of the trading session contributed to over 2544605 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KEMET Corporation stands at 0.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.21%.

The market cap for KEM stock reached $1.59 billion, with 58.77 million shares outstanding and 57.46 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.08M shares, KEM reached a trading volume of 2544605 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about KEMET Corporation [KEM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KEM shares is $27.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KEM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for KEMET Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on October 09, 2018, representing the official price target for KEMET Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $22.50 to $24.75, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Buy rating on KEM stock. On May 10, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for KEM shares from 6 to 5.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KEMET Corporation is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KEM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for KEM in the course of the last twelve months was 234.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

How has KEM stock performed recently?

KEMET Corporation [KEM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, KEM shares gained by 0.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KEM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.58 for KEMET Corporation [KEM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.39, while it was recorded at 27.13 for the last single week of trading, and 24.41 for the last 200 days.

KEMET Corporation [KEM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KEMET Corporation [KEM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.26 and a Gross Margin at +33.11. KEMET Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.05.

KEMET Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for KEMET Corporation [KEM]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KEMET Corporation posted 0.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.74/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KEMET Corporation go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for KEMET Corporation [KEM]

There are presently around $1,508 million, or 97.10% of KEM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KEM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,425,881, which is approximately -3.199% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,649,551 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $99.23 million in KEM stocks shares; and ARP AMERICAS LP, currently with $85.17 million in KEM stock with ownership of nearly 3.142% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in KEMET Corporation [NYSE:KEM] by around 10,478,747 shares. Additionally, 113 investors decreased positions by around 11,825,443 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 33,139,314 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,443,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KEM stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,562,750 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 3,557,313 shares during the same period.