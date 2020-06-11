Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Revenue clocked in at $58.90 million, down -8.29% YTD: What’s Next?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] price plunged by -2.06 percent to reach at -$0.37. A sum of 1101135 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.60M shares. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $18.299 and dropped to a low of $17.53 until finishing in the latest session at $17.58.

Guru’s Opinion on Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]:

Barclays have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 04, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8 to $16, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on KPTI stock. On July 05, 2019, analysts increased their price target for KPTI shares from 15 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.80.

KPTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.11. With this latest performance, KPTI shares dropped by -14.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 216.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.08, while it was recorded at 18.01 for the last single week of trading, and 16.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.50.

KPTI Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.71/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.98/share.When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KPTI.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,262 million, or 91.03% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: CONSONANCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 7,180,700, which is approximately 17.189% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; AVORO CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC, holding 7,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.65 million in KPTI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $95.6 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 11.681% of the company’s market capitalization.

85 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 19,181,631 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 5,584,374 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 45,545,357 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,311,362 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,043,206 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 2,377,729 shares during the same period.